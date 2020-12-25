It was the coldest Christmas Day in nearly ten years as temperatures struggled to push out of the 30s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall quickly tonight into the mid to upper-20s. Skies will remain clear, and frost will develop after midnight. If you are heading out early Saturday morning, I suggest grabbing the jacket.
I have good news for those tired of the cold. Temperatures will return to the 60s by Sunday afternoon. It is going to be a beautiful weekend with no rain chances. Seasonal temperatures will kick off next week with highs generally in the 50s. Rain chances will ramp up as we head into the last week of 2020.
