Broken clouds this morning will make way to sunshine later this afternoon. High temperatures will remain chilly, only topping out in the mid-40s. A widespread frost will develop tonight as temperatures drop below freezing areawide. Temperatures will rebound into the 50s tomorrow afternoon for the first time all week.
If you are tired of the cold just hang on! Temperatures will be back in the 60s for the first half of next week. The warmth will be relatively short-lived as another major shot of cold air could arrive just in time for Christmas morning.
