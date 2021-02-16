All will be quiet for your Tuesday other than a few snow flurries this morning. It will be brutally cold as highs will only top out in the lower 20s. The quiet weather will be short-lived as another significant winter storm has sights set on the Delta. Periods of snow and sleet will begin Wednesday morning before gradually transitioning to more of a sleet/freezing rain mix. Several inches of snow will be possible, especially in our northwestern communities along the Mississippi River. Significant accumulations of freezing rain will be the most concerning aspect of this storm. Current forecast models project over half of an inch of ice accretion in some locations. A mixture of wintry precipitation will continue into Thursday afternoon before gradually tapering off.
Roads will remain treacherous through Saturday before temperatures finally warm up heading into the weekend. Stay posted for the latest updates!
