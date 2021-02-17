Winter Storm Warnings will be in effect for the entire area through tomorrow morning. A mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue through this evening. The heaviest snow amounts look to set up over Coahoma, Quitman, and Panola counties extending northward towards Memphis. 3-7" will be possible in these communities as less freezing rain and sleet will mix in. 1-3" of snow/sleet will accumulate across Bolivar, Northern Sunflower, Northern Chicot, and Tallahatchie counties before the transition to more of a sleet/freezing rain mix occurs. Freezing rain and sleet will be the main precipitation type along and south of Highway 82. Some snow could mix in, but up to .75" of ice accumulation will be possible. This amount of ice will cause widespread power outages and roads will become nearly impassable. The ice/snow line will waver throughout the day so precipitation types could vary throughout the afternoon hours. Stay safe and avoid travel if you can!
Another Major Winter Storm Impacting the Delta
- Clay Smith
