Widespread frost was a common sight this morning as temperatures started in the mid to upper-20s. Tonight will be a similar story as temperatures are forecasted to drop back below the freezing point. Another round of frost will greet us on the second day of December.
For the rest of the week, high temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s with overnight lows dipping into the mid-30s. Showers will move back into the region tomorrow evening.
Stay warm on this bone-chilling first day of December!
