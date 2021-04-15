Heavy rain will be confined to the Gulf Coast today as a low-pressure system moves to our south. Dry conditions with some sunshine are expected for your Thursday. High temperatures will remain slightly below average ranging from 65-70 degrees. The cloud cover will thicken tonight and another round of showers will move back in after 4 AM. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms will persist for much of the day on Friday. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rain will move out early Saturday and we will enter a dry period of weather through the middle of next week.
Another Round of Rain Returns Friday
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
