Rainfall Totals

Heavy rain will be confined to the Gulf Coast today as a low-pressure system moves to our south. Dry conditions with some sunshine are expected for your Thursday. High temperatures will remain slightly below average ranging from 65-70 degrees. The cloud cover will thicken tonight and another round of showers will move back in after 4 AM. Periods of rain and a few thunderstorms will persist for much of the day on Friday. No severe weather is expected at this time. The rain will move out early Saturday and we will enter a dry period of weather through the middle of next week. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.