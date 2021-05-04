Another round of severe storms will impact the Delta this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push across the Mississippi River around noon and continue to the east through the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Delta under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe storms. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern as the line of storms strengthens this afternoon. A few spin-up tornadoes will also be possible. The severe threat will wrap up just in time for your evening commute home. Be sure to be WEATHER AWARE and have a safe place to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your community.
Another Round of Severe Storms Likely Today
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest Headlines
(The Center Square) – A grassroots coalition of conservatives and Republican state leaders is pushing back after the Biden administration tied federal education funding to adopting controversial critical race theory teachings in schools' curriculum. Read more
The departments of Agriculture and Human Services (DHS) discussed the Wolf Administration's efforts to support Pennsylvania's charitable food network and food assistance programs so that no Pennsylvanians are going hungry throughout the COVID-19 public health crisis, thanks to the disaster declarations issued by Governor Tom Wolf. Read more
Jacob Canturbury is a lively 7-year-old who likes to run around outside and wants to be a police officer when he grows up. Read more
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden touted a key part of his education initiative Monday, pushing for two years of free community college nationwide, but some critics question the long-term efficacy of his plan. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.