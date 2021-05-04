Severe Threat

Another round of severe storms will impact the Delta this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push across the Mississippi River around noon and continue to the east through the afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of the Delta under an enhanced (level 3/5) risk for severe storms. Damaging straight-line winds will be the main concern as the line of storms strengthens this afternoon. A few spin-up tornadoes will also be possible. The severe threat will wrap up just in time for your evening commute home. Be sure to be WEATHER AWARE and have a safe place to seek shelter if a warning is issued for your community. 

