Thursday Severe Threat

An unsettled week of weather is expected across the Delta. Periods of rain and thunderstorms will begin late tonight and continue through Thursday. The severe threat will remain low through the first half of the week, but another round of widespread severe weather is possible on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already placed all of the Delta under a "slight" severe risk for Thursday. A potent storm system will track across the Southern Plains bringing the threat for damaging winds, heavy rain, small hail, and isolated tornadoes. We will iron out the exact details as the week progresses. Continue to check back for updates! 

