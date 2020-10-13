TODAY/TONIGHT: The cold front that moved through our area yesterday evening will continue to the east this afternoon. Temperatures will be 5-10 degrees cooler with highs only expected to reach the mid-70s. The skies will remain clear with plenty of sunshine. As the sun sets, temperatures will drop into the 40s across the region.
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: High pressure will dominate through the middle of the week keeping our weather dry and sunny. Highs will range from 78-83 degrees with overnight lows in the 50s.
LATE WEEK COLD FRONT: A cold front passage is expected late in the day on Thursday bringing another shot of fall-like air to the Delta. A few showers will also be possible early Friday morning as the front moves across the area. Rainfall amounts will be light with many locations staying dry. Temperatures behind the front will be nearly 15 degrees below average. Highs on Friday will only reach the mid-60s with overnight lows dipping well into the 40s. A few locations may even push into the upper-30s on Friday night!
WEEKEND FORECAST: Fall-like weather will continue on Saturday with highs only reaching the upper-60s. Temperatures will fall back into the 40s on Saturday night making for perfect bonfire weather. Temperatures will rebound into the mid-70s on Sunday with the sunshine sticking around. Rain looks to move back into the forecast by the beginning of next week.
