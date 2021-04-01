Freeze Warning

Many locations throughout our three-state coverage area are likely to see temperatures of 32 degrees or slightly colder early Friday morning (April 2nd).  Record lows for the date are listed as 31 degrees for both Greenville and Greenwood.

