Jackets will be a necessity for the beginning of the week as chilly temperatures are in the forecast. Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures will drop below freezing in many locations. Areas of frost will be likely after midnight until 7 AM. A warming trend will begin tomorrow afternoon as temperatures will return to the 60s.
Wednesday-Friday will feature even warmer temperatures in the mid to upper-60s. The first part of the week will feature abundant sunshine. Our next chance of rain will not move in until Friday evening.
I hope everyone has a great start to the week!
