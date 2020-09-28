Cooler and drier air will begin to settle in across the region as a cold front pushes to the east. A few scattered showers will be possible before 10 AM before the rain moves out of the area. The rest of your Monday will feature mostly cloudy skies with temperatures holding steady in the upper-60s.
Temperatures will drop quickly tonight as skies begin to clear. Overnight night lows will range from the upper-40s to lower-50s. This will be our coolest night so far this season.
The rest of the week will feature plenty of sunshine with high temperatures remaining in the 70s with overnight lows reaching the lower-50s each night.
A reinforcing shot of cold air is expected by the end of the week bringing even cooler temperatures to the Delta.
Jacket season is officially upon us!
