Colder temperatures are returning to the Delta after a warm start to the week. Highs will range from the mid-40s to lower-50s this afternoon. A weak disturbance will spark a few showers north of Highway 82, but any rain that falls will be very light. The chill will set in during the overnight hours. Lows will range from 27-32 degrees with the coldest temperatures along the I-55 Corridor. Have your jackets ready because the chill will last the rest of the week!
Below Freezing Temperatures Tonight
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
