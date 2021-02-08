Rain will become likely across the Delta Wednesday night and Thursday, as an Arctic air mass starts to move in. As of now, it appears that we'll stay warm enough to prevent a major freezing rain event, although some light icing could occur especially Thursday night.
Temperatures are likely to stay below freezing throughout the entire weekend, with overnight lows plunging into the teens. There's at least a small potential for snow or ice late Saturday.
