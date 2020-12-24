The rain has moved out, and bitterly cold temperatures are here in the Delta. 24 hours ago it was at least 25 degrees warmer than what it is now! Tonight will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far this season. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid-20s with a few spots dropping into the teens. Wind chills are definitely likely after midnight.
After a cold start to Christmas Day, temps will be slow to warm much beyond the 30s and 40s. As high pressure begins to fixate over the region, winds will become more southerly to allow for gradual moderation of temperatures over the weekend.
