An approaching cold front will drop temperatures 10-15 degrees later this evening. A few light showers will be possible this evening as the front moves across the area. The wind will also pick up out of the north with gusts as high as 25 mph expected. The rain will generally be out of the area tomorrow morning but the cloud cover will stick around. Peaks of sunshine will gradually begin to break through tomorrow afternoon as high pressure moves back into the area. Daytime highs will only reach the mid-60s for your Friday!
Friday night football goers should bring a jacket as temperatures are expected to dip into the lower 40s. Some locations could briefly dip into the upper-30s. The cooler weather will be short-lived as temperatures will return to the lower-80s by Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.