Periods of on and off rain will continue throughout this evening. Rainfall amounts will not be overly impressive, but some locations will receive up to a half of an inch of rain. In addition to the rain, temperatures will struggle to push out of the 40s for communities north of Highway 82. Those to the south will be slightly warmer as highs are forecasted to reach the mid to upper-50s.
The rain showers will gradually taper off tonight, and conditions will improve by Friday morning. Temperatures will be chilly for our Friday as highs will range from the upper-40s to lower-50s. The cloud cover will stick around for much of the day.
The sunshine will return for your weekend with no rain in the forecast through the middle of next week. Stay dry and have a great Thursday!
