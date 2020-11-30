Cold Monday Night

Temperatures will drop into the 20's all across the Delta before sunrise on Tuesday (December 1st), with lower 20's expected in some areas especially north and east of Greenwood.  Any tender vegetation outdoors should be covered up or brought inside.

