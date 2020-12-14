The rain has moved out of the area, and cold air has settled back into the Delta. Cloud cover along with a brisk northerly wind will keep temperatures in the mid-40s throughout your Monday. Frost will develop tonight as temperatures drop below freezing areawide. Another round of showers will move back in tomorrow night as a cold front approaches from the west. The rain will end by sunrise Wednesday morning, and a reinforcing shot of cold air will settle across the Delta.
The rest of the week will be dry with the sunshine returning. Chilly temperatures will continue with overnight lows dropping below freezing each night. Highs will remain in the 40s through Thursday before finally returning to the 50s by Friday.
