Sunshine will return to the Delta on Saturday (March 6th), as temperatures climb into the upper 50's and lower 60's during the afternoon. Winds are expected to blow up to twenty miles per hour from the northeast and the north.
Cool And Breezy Saturday
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
