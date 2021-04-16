Rainfall Amounts

Periods of rain will arrive this afternoon and continue late into the evening hours. Rainfall amounts will generally be around a half of an inch. Wet roadways will be common this afternoon so be sure to give yourself extra time if you have any Friday plans. The rain will taper off by Saturday morning and conditions will remain dry through the end of next week! 

