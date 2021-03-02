Rain Chances

Gloomy day after gloomy day has been the story for much of the Delta. Today will be no exception as another round of showers moves through this afternoon. This round of showers will be the last for a couple of days. Conditions will improve tonight and by tomorrow we will be dealing with sunshine and 60-degree temperatures. The rest of the week will be generally dry with Friday being the only chance of showers. Sunny conditions will prevail into the upcoming weekend! 

