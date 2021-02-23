Rain Chances

Sunshine and 70-degree temperatures are in store for your Tuesday. Enjoy the sunshine because it isn't going to last much longer. A stationary front will settle across the Delta by tomorrow evening sparking cloud cover and rain showers. The unsettled weather will continue through the end of the week. Locally heavy rain will be possible Thursday into Friday. The ground is already saturated so minor flash flooding could be a threat moving forward. This upcoming weekend will also feature several chances of rain and even the threat of thunderstorms on Sunday. Several inches of rain will fall across the area over the next 7 days. Get your rain gear ready! 

