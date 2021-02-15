Little or no melting will occur across the Delta on Tuesday (February 16th), even with a few peeks of sunshine expected. Some locations will struggle to climb out of the teens for the second consecutive day.
Another winter storm is due to arrive on Wednesday (17th), bringing additional accumulations of sleet and snow, with some freezing rain possible.
