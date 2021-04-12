High Temperatures

Today will be our warmest day of the week by a long shot. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid-80s across the Delta. There will be plenty of sunshine to go around with only a few passing clouds this afternoon. Tonight will feature partly cloudy skies along with mild temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy the early week warmth because cooler weather will arrive by the middle of the week into your upcoming weekend. 

