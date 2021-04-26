The last week of April will wrap up with above-average temperatures. Monday through Wednesday will feature highs in the 80s with clouds building throughout the week. A cold front will approach during the day on Thursday which will increase rain chances and cool temperatures back into the 70s. Rain chances will linger into Friday before conditions improve by this weekend.
Early Week Warmth
- Clay Smith
