Tropical Storm Eta made its fourth landfall just to the south of Cedar Key, Florida, Thursday morning. Eta will continue to bring heavy rain and tropical-storm-force winds to northern Florida through this afternoon. Eta will begin to speed up as a cold front pushes the storm into the Atlantic. Eta will become a non-tropical cyclone as it moves into the northern Atlantic this weekend.
Conditions will remain quiet in the Delta over the next couple of days. Fall-like weather will resume Thursday and Friday with highs ranging from the upper-60s to lower-70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s. A brief warm-up on Saturday will be short-lived as another cold front will approach the region on Sunday. A few showers will be possible Sunday morning, but conditions will improve by Monday. Cooler temperatures will build back into the Delta for the first half of next week.
