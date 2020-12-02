Periods of rain will affect most or all locations of the Delta on Thursday (December 3rd), although it shouldn't be particularly heavy. Rainfall totals are expected to be less than one inch areawide through Thursday evening.
Expected Rainfall Totals
Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
