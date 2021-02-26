Periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue through the early afternoon across much of the Delta. The highest rainfall rates will remain along and north of the Highway 82 Corridor. Several inches of rain has fallen in these areas and 1-2" of additional rainfall will lead to areas of flash flooding. Avoid low-lying or flood-prone areas this afternoon.
A warm front will begin to lift to the north this weekend bringing warmer temperatures to the Delta. Highs will reach the low to mid-70s this weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to be a threat as a bounty of moisture continues to linger over the area. Another round of heavy rainfall will dump another 1-3" of rainfall across the area Sunday into Monday morning. Additional high rainfall rates will aggravate flash flooding concerns moving forward. A few strong storms will also be possible through this weekend.
Remain WEATHER AWARE and have a way to receive severe alerts over the next several days!
