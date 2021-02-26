**Flash Flood Watch In Effect Until Monday 6 AM**
An active and wet stretch of weather continues through much of the forecast period with several rounds of potentially heavy rainfall expected. The front has shifted slightly north and now sits from Monroe to Greenville to Oxford.
A 10 degree difference exists between Greenwood and Greenville. Cloud cover will keep temps in the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Expect much of the same on Sunday.
