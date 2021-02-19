Following seven consecutive days with temperatures at 31 degrees or colder, Greenville climbed above freezing Friday afternoon (February 19th). Our coldest official readings during the past week were 11 degrees at Greenville and 13 degrees at Greenwood, with both occurring Tuesday morning.
Sunshine and warmer air should provide significant melting of our ice and snow on Saturday.
