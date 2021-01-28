Freezing temperatures have happened infrequently this month of January, but we expect to see those throughout the Delta early Friday (29th).
Much warmer air will move in before rain returns on Saturday.
Washington County Economic Alliance Project Manager, Eric Wiggins is selected to participate in the emerging leaders fellows programs. Read more
THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION SERVICES OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDEPENDENCE FOR BOTH BUSINESSES AND CLIENTS. THE DELTA NEWS KA… Read more
In other news… One of Greenville’s favorite daughters has left politics for a new and exciting position. Read more
