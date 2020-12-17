Freezing temperatures are expected areawide early Friday morning (December 18th), with some locations near Interstate 55 dropping into the middle 20's. We'll warm up nicely before rain arrives on Saturday.
Friday Morning Freeze
- Chris Mathis
