A few showers will develop this afternoon as a low-pressure system moves to our southwest. The rain will be light and no severe weather is in the forecast. Temperatures will range from the low to mid-60s this afternoon. Skies will begin to clear tonight with temperatures dropping back into the 40s. This weekend will be pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s. Have a great weekend!
Friday Showers Transitioning to Saturday Sunshine
- Clay Smith
Clay Smith
