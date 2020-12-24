The rain has moved out, and bitterly cold temperatures are starting to filter across the Delta. Highs this afternoon will range from 37-41 degrees. Wind gusts of 25-30 mph will develop by mid-morning keeping the wind chill values below freezing for much of the day. Tonight will feature some of the coldest temperatures so far. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid-20s with a few spots dropping into the teens. Wind chills on Christmas morning will start off in the low to mid-teens. As for Christmas Day, highs will reach the lower-40s with plenty of sunshine. No white Christmas is in the forecast this year.
I hope everyone has a Happy Holiday season!
(0) comments
