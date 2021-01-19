Periods of rain showers will continue through this afternoon before gradually tapering off later this evening. The clouds will stick around tonight as temperatures fall into the upper-30s. Rain chances will be low for your Wednesday, but rain chances will return Thursday and Friday. Upwards of 1-2" will be possible through Friday evening across much of the Delta.
The unsettled pattern will continue into early next week as warmer than average temperatures return to the area!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.