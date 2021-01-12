Snow totals from Monday's snowfall generally ranged from 1-4" across the Delta. The highest amount recorded by National Weather Service in Jackson was 4" which fell in Tallulah, Louisiana. Most of the snow melted yesterday afternoon, but a few slick spots will be possible this morning.
The rest of the week will feature a gradual return to seasonable temperatures with highs ranging from the upper-40s to mid-50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast for the rest of the week. No major weather systems will impact the Delta over the next week.
