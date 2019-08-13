Greenwood Intervention Court Graduation

On Wednesday afternoon the City of Greenwood's Municipal intervention Court held a graduation for individuals who completed the program.
The Intervention Court formally known as the Drug Court holds two graduation ceremonies each year.
The first is in February and the second is held in August.
Members who participate in the rehabilitation program typically have prior drug convictions.
If the members successfully complete the program their pending charges will be expunged.
The program typically last a year but it can take as long as two years to complete.
During the program the three primary goals are:
1) Reduce recidivism
2) Reduce substance abuse among participants
3) Rehabilitation
Each participant undergoes long-term treatment, counseling, random drug testing, as well as frequent court appearances.
At the conclusion of the program the goal is to give each participant the tools to rebuild their lives.
For more information on the Intervention Court please contact the Greenwood Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.