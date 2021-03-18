Temperatures won't climb out of the 50's across the Delta on Friday (March 19th) with stubborn cloud cover and a stiff north breeze. Increased sunshine will help us get back into the 60's this weekend.
Cool Snap Continues Friday
- Chris Mathis
Chris Mathis
