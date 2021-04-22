Rainfall Totals

Our streak of dry weather will be coming to an end tomorrow evening as a low-pressure system moves in our direction. Heavy rain will develop along a warm front which could result in some hefty rainfall rates. It looks like the axis of heaviest rain will set up along and south of the Highway 82 Corridor where 1-3" of rainfall could fall in a relatively short amount of time. Localized flash flooding will become a concern Friday night into early Saturday morning. There will also be a low-end severe threat to accompany the heavy rain. For now, it looks like the highest threat for severe weather will remain to our south, but an isolated severe storm cannot be ruled out. The rain will come to an end early Saturday and the rest of the weekend will remain dry with temperatures returning to the mid-70s. 

Tags

