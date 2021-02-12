The National Weather Service has placed our entire three-state coverage area under a Winter Storm Watch for Valentine's Day (Sunday February 14th) and Presidents' Day (Monday 15th).
Mixed precipitation will affect some areas on Sunday, with widespread accumulating sleet and snow expected for Monday. Temperatures are likely to remain far below freezing throughout the day Monday, resulting in very hazardous driving conditions.
More wintry precipitation could occur around the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.