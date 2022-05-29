Hurricane Agatha is currently a category 2 storm with wind speeds of 110 mph. It is expected to strengthen to a category 3 storm and make landfall in southern Mexico. It will weaken but could regain strength in the gulf and potentially head towards Florida.
