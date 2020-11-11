Hurricane Eta Path

Confidence has grown overnight that Hurricane Eta will not impact the Mississippi coast. The projected track has shifted to the east, putting Florida in the path of Eta. Eta will likely make landfall on Thursday as a strong tropical storm or category 1 hurricane. Life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain, and hurricane-force winds will continue along the west coast of Florida over the next 24-36 hours. Eta will weaken and remerge into the Atlantic this weekend. 

