Hurricane Zeta Strengthens; Eyes the Gulf Coast
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Hurricane Zeta strengthened to a category 1 hurricane overnight with 85 mph sustained winds. Zeta will likely make landfall as a category 2 hurricane later this evening. Southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi will receive the highest impacts beginning this afternoon.
Impacts on the Mississippi coast: Storm surge values of 6-9 feet are expected along the coast, raising concern for residents who live in low-lying areas. Hancock County Emergency Management issued voluntary evacuations last night for residents living in vulnerable areas. Spin-up tornadoes are another concern as Zeta continues to approach the coast. The highest tornado threat will be along the Mississippi coast eastward to the Florida Panhandle. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 80 mph will develop this evening as Zeta makes landfall. Widespread power outages are expected from Louisiana to Alabama. 3-6" of rain will also cause flooding concerns along the coast.
Impacts on the DELTA: The Delta will be on the west side of Hurricane Zeta limiting our impacts. However, 1-3"+ of rainfall is expected through tonight with locally higher amounts. Isolated flash flooding will be possible in low-lying areas. Wind gusts as high as 30 mph will develop later this evening as Zeta makes landfall to our southeast. Conditions will begin to improve tomorrow morning as a cold front pushes across the area.
Clay Smith
