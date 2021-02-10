Rain will likely begin to freeze on contact with the ground and other surfaces, especially from Lake Village to Greenville to Indianola and locations farther north, late Wednesday night and Thursday morning (February 11th), as temperatures drop to 32 degrees or colder.
In the dark-red highlighted areas, ice accumulations of greater than one-quarter-of-an inch could occur. Hazardous driving conditions are expected.
