Periods of heavy rain will return to the area later this evening and persist through tomorrow afternoon. 1-3" of rainfall is expected through Friday evening. The ground is already saturated from the recent snowmelt which could lead to flash flooding concerns. Low-lying areas and small streams will have the highest likelihood of experiencing flooding. Aside from the flash flooding threat, a few severe storms will be possible into the overnight hours. The best timeframe for severe storms will be between 8 PM and 4 AM. The main concern will be for damaging wind gusts and hail up to the size of quarters. Fortunately, conditions do not appear favorable for any tornado development tonight.
Watch out for ponding on area roadways and be sure to have a way to receive severe weather alerts over the next couple of days!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.