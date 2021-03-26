After a day of violent tornadoes for Alabama and Georgia, the weather will be quiet across much of the Southeast today. The Delta was spared the worst of the weather yesterday thanks to a quick-moving system. The best atmospheric dynamics for severe weather set up further to our east than originally thought. We were fortunate, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't take future severe threats seriously!
We will have another threat for severe weather coming up on Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas of the Delta north of Highway 82 under a slight risk (level 2/5) for severe weather. The highest threat will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Damaging wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and heavy downpours will be the main threats. However, an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Remain WEATHER AWARE tomorrow!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.