Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop later this afternoon along an approaching cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for severe weather. It looks like the highest threat will set up over northeastern Mississippi where a slight (level 2/5) risk has been introduced. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. An isolated tornado is possible but unlikely with this batch of storms. The threat will end later tonight with conditions improving by Friday afternoon. A brief lull in the activity is expected on Saturday before our next severe threat arrives Sunday afternoon. Stay WEATHER AWARE!
Isolated Severe Storms This Evening
Clay Smith
- Updated
Clay Smith
