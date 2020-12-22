Showers and thunderstorms will develop along a cold front tomorrow evening. The availability of low and mid-level shear could result in a few severe storms in our area. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat will be low, but a spin-up tornado along the main squall line will be possible. Overall, the severe threat will not be that impressive. However, I still recommend that everyone remains weather aware tomorrow evening as the storms roll through.
The threat of storms will end early tomorrow morning as colder air filters in behind the cold front. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be bone-chilling as highs will only top out in the low to mid-40s. Christmas could feature temperatures in the mid-20s! I hope Santa brings everyone a jacket for Christmas because it is going to be cold!
