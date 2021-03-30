Clouds will be on the increase this afternoon as a cold front approaches the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon into the evening hours. A few storms could reach severe limits with the primary threats being damaging wind gusts and small hail. Fortunately, conditions will not be favorable for tornado development. The thunderstorm activity will continue through tomorrow afternoon before gradually tapering off. The cold front will pass through tomorrow morning, dropping temperatures throughout the day. Much cooler temperatures will be in store for the end of the week. Widespread frost will develop late Thursday into Friday morning.
Isolated Strong Storms Today
- Clay Smith
-
- Updated
- 0
Clay Smith
